Breaking: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the result of the presidential election held in Niger state.

According to INEC, President Muhammadu Buhari of All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 612,371 votes to beat his rival, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 218,052 votes.

The result was released on Tuesday in Abuja.

Details later ……