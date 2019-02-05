Buhari woos Ekiti monarchs for support

By Ariwodola Idowu/ Ado Ekiti

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met monarchs in Ekiti and sought their support for his re-election bid ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the president was in the state in continuation of his nationwide campaign tour for a second term.

Buhari met with the traditional rulers at the Government House in Ado Ekiti, where he sought their support for his government to guarantee peace in the country.

He said he had not disappointed Nigerians on the promises he made in 2015 to secure the nation, fight corruption and diversify the economy.

“Let me first thank the people of Ekiti for voting for Governor Fayemi in the July 14 election. I love the pattern of voting and I am pleased with it.

“When we were campaigning in 2015, we made some promises. Today, we have not reneged on them. As I speak with you, no part of the country is being controlled by Boko Haram.

‘‘Before we came on board, 17 local governments were under the control of insurgents. We have technically

retrieved those towns from them.

“The era when mosques, churches, motor parks were being bombed was over.

‘‘We have also stopped importation of rice by 90 per cent and we can now grow what we consume by stopping rice importation.

‘‘Those who were engaging in acts of smuggling were being dealt with. We have now reached food security.

“Apart from all these, we are also fighting corruption. We introduced Treasury Single Account (TSA) to curb wastages, among others.

“I am now seeking your support so that we can continue to enjoy sustainable peace in our land.

‘‘We hope to do more and that is why we are seeking the mandate of Nigerians, so that we can consolidate the

gains of democracy for our people,” Buhari said.

The Obas, in a position presented by Oba Joseph Adewole, Ajero of Ijero Ekiti and the Secretary of the traditional rulers, appealed to Buhari to appoint a minister to replace Gov. Fayemi in his cabinet to represent the state.

“We want you to remember us more; the federal roads in Ekiti are in a deplorable state and we want you to fix them and make them motorable.

‘‘You must also work hard to end ASUU strike, so that our children can go back to school.

“We also congratulate you on the miraculous escape of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in an helicopter crash in Kabba on Saturday. His escape showed that God had prepared him for a special purpose.

“Your success is our success; we assure you of our support in the arduous task to take Nigeria to the next level,” he said.

Gov. Kayode Fayemi promised that Buhari would get over 90 percent of the votes that would be cast in the state on Feb. 16.

“The government told the traditional rulers that the Federal Government under Buhari was planning to dualise Ado-Akure Road, complete the federal housing units, the federal secretariat and the Lagos- Kano rail line.

‘‘As a result of this, we have no option than to return President Buhari, because Ekiti people are progressives,” he stated

NAN reports that the monarchs were led to the meeting by the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Oloye of Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju.

Present at the meeting also were: Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Abiola Ajimobi(Oyo), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Ibikule Amosun (Ogun).

Other were the former All Progressives Congress(APC)’s Interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, Mr Olusola Oke, among others.