Buhari: Zikist group commends South East

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Zikist-Buharist-Movement (ZBM), a pro-Buhari mass movement in South-East, has commended the people, monarchs and governors of South-East for the rousing reception accorded to President Muhammadu Buhari during his presidential campaign.

The group’s Chairman, Chief Stanley Ohajuruka and the Secretary, Mr Godwin Onwusi, made the commendation in a statement titled: `Governors, Traditional Rulers and Good People of South-East – Big Thanks from ZBM.’

President Buhari campaign visit and rally had been held in five states in the geo-political zone in the last seven days.

The group noted that the group was overwhelmed by the large turnout, warm and sincere reception to Buhari.

It appealed to the entire people of the South-East to extend the same goodwill by voting for Buhari massively in the forthcoming presidential election on Feb. 16.

“ZBM commendation is anchored on the truism that the uncommon warm reception accorded Buhari by the governors, monarchs and good people of the South East, is reminiscent of the Zik’s prototype of politics.

“Hence, we salute our leaders and good people.

“We cannot easily forget how the great Zik of Africa, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first patron of Ohaneze, constructed the famous East-North political alliances in 1960 and 1979; which had remained our most glorious era in Nigerian politics.

“It is our considered opinion that Ndigbo can do better by producing Nigeria’s President of Igbo extraction in 2023, so let repeat the glorious history; for our elders admonished that if the journey is successful we pass through the route again.

“Our brethren, voting for Buhari is the renewal of Zik’s alliance with the North, where Buhari’s vote-bank of 10-12 million voters is dominance.

“His re-election is the surest and quickest route to Nigeria’s President of Igbo extraction in 2023,’’ it said.

According to the statement, ZBM will not fail to point out that the reception accorded Buhari by the people of the South East will naturally strengthen ties and reinforces more infrastructural development like the Eastern Corridor Railways in the region.

On restructuring, the statement said that ZBM had gone through pages 152 and 153 of AtikuPlan and noticed that “the plan is opaque on restructuring and not as robust as propagated.”

The group said the best option for the South-East is to strategically and pragmatically bid for the President in 2023. (NAN)