Buhari’s aide wants COZA pastor investigated as Alibaba blasts pastors

By Anita Eboigbe

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has charged the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

This is even as ace comedian Alibaba has berated pastors for keeping quiet over the matter since the allegation was made public.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports this comes after Busola Dakolo, photographer and wife of singer, Timi Dakolo accused Fatoyinbo of allegedly raping her as a teenager.

Onochie commented on the issues through her twitter account @laurestar

She spoke after the peaceful protests urging Fatoyinbo to step down held in Lagos and Abuja on Sunday.

Onochie said, “He raped me – Busola. I didn’t rape her – Fatoyinbo.

Me: What is the Police waiting for to invite this alleged rapist for questioning?

“This may lead to a polygraph or lie detector, telling us who is telling the truth. @PoliceNG pick him up, same way you’ll pick up an accused poor man!

“What I don’t understand is why Nigerians are calling on the alleged rapist, Biodun Fatoyibo to step down as a Pastor.

“Pastors are above board & above suspicion. He was never a Pastor. What we should be doing, is calling on the @PoliceNG to invite him for questioning,” she said.

NAN reports that amidst the trending issue and callouts, Fatoyinbo cancelled the upcoming events at the church and fixed a week-long prayer meeting instead.

The pastor had earlier officially denied the rape allegations with corroboration of his wife, Modele.

Meanwhile, the tag #PastorStepDown continues to trend on Twitter, Instagram and other media platforms.

In a related development, veteran comedian and social commentator, Alibaba has called out prominent pastors for keeping mute over the rape allegations levied agaisnst Biodun Fatoyinbo.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fatoyinbo, who has stepped down following the allegation.

NAN also reports that despite the various comments on the issue, pastors of prominent Nigerian churches are yet to speak.

Alibaba noted that the case would have been different if it was about members of the church and not a fellow pastor.

He wrote @alibabacfr on Instagram, “When it comes to preaching against what members of the congregations are doing wrong, its in Vol 1, 2 and 3.

“Fornication, smoking, indecent dressing, drinking, night clubbing, polygamy, divorce, robbery, domestic violence, terrorism, being stingy, racism, corruption, greed, homosexuality, adultery, mixing with bad gang.

“But touch, not the Lord’s anointed and do my profits no harm,” Alibaba said.

NAN reports that although Fatoyinbo denied the allegations, he stepped down on Monday following peaceful protests at COZA branches in Lagos and Abuja on Sunday.