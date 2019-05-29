Buhari’s Second Term: Daura community, Katsina pray for peace

Residents of President Muhammadu Buhari’s home town of Daura in Katsina State have continued to pray for peace and prosperity for the nation as their son was sworn in for the second term as Nigeria’s president.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Daura emirate council has since yesterday organized prayers and supplications invoking divine intervention for God”s guidance and protection on the president and the nation as it transited to the next level.

Prayers were offered in the mosques and other public fora seeking God’s guidance and protection against all evils that may mar the peace and tranquility of the nation.

Malam Habibu Bala Daura, a Unionist, expressed optimism that the second term of President Buhari would be full of glad tidings as it would be eventful and prosperous.

He said he was sure that all the development projects like rail lines, petroleum exploration and other relevant projects would be completed as many more would be added for the general development of the nation.

Daura used the occasion to offer prayers for the nation especially against the sporadic instances of security breaches in some parts of Nigeria.

He advised the president on strict adherence to the principle of rule of law by bringing all those in conflict with the law to book without being biased, stressing we expect to see equal treatment of all citizens irrespective of political party leneage.

Alhaji Abdulmanaf Muhammad, the North West Zonal Organising Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had congratulated the president and Gov Aminu Bello Masari for their victory in the last general elections.

He called on them to consolidate on the earlier gains so far recorded and multiply the number of projects initiated by them at their individual areas of jurisdiction.

Muhammad called On the president to restrategize and overhaul the security architecture of the nation with a view to achieving a lasting peace and stability nationwide while commending him on his administration’s effort to revamp the agricultural sector and other critical infrastructure.

He added that president Buhari meant well for the nation and urged all Nigerians to continue to pray for peaceful coexistence and prosperity in the country, stressing that the next level held lofty objectives.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ancient town of Daura remained gloomy and full of uncertainty since the recent abduction of Alhaji Musa Umar, the district head of the town early this month which compelled the Daura emirate council to suspends sallah celebration to comiserate with the victims of such carnage. (NAN)