Buhari’s victory referendum on Nigerians’ resolve – NATBO

The No Alternative To Buhari-Osinbajo (NATBO 2019), has congratulated presednet Muhammadu Buhari on his ‘well-deserved’ victory at the presidential elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday by Vincent Uba, National Co-ordinator of the group, he said that the victory was a referendum on Nigerians’ quest to step up to the next level.

Uba he heads the Buhari and Osinbajo Support group, also congratulate the Executive Committee members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), members of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), all APC members, all NATBO 2019 members as well as all other Buhari Support groups.

“The hard-earned victory is a referendum on Nigerians’ quest to step up to the next level on the path of greatness and fulfilment for a better rewarding future.

“We are delighted that the efforts we all put in this project by way of time, talent, treasure and all forms of sacrifices and risk did not end in vain,” he said.

Uba stressed that now the mandate had been delivered in convincing Nigerians that there was no alternative to Buhari-Osinbajo in the election, the onus now rested on the President and his vice to continue to deliver Nigeria.

He said that it was obvious that the task ahead of the duo was enormous and daunting, it was time to pray that God should strengthen him and his team with good health and wisdom to lead this country to the promised land.

“As we bask in the euphoria of our victory in last Saturday’s elections, we are conscious of the fact that another round of elections beckons on Saturday, March 9, 2019 for the governorship and state assembly version.

“We have, therefore, directed our members nationwide to reactivate the tremendous supports and campaigns that the Buhari-Osinbajo candidature enjoyed, as they are equally required for all APC candidates across the country for the elections ahead,” he said.