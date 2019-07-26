Group launches Workmasters app for building construction

By Franca Ofili/ Perpetua Onuegbu

The Construction Skills Training and Empowerment Project (C-STEMP), an NGO, has launched workmasters platform to enable Nigerians request for well trained and qualified artisans.

The group launched the App in Abuja on Friday during the closing ceremony of Abuja International Housing Show, tagged: “Driving Sustainable Housing Finance Models in the Midst of Global Uncertainty’’.

An artisan is a skilled craft worker who makes or creates material objects partly or entirely by hand.

Mr Anthony Okwa, Managing Director, C-STEMP said that the platform would serve the needs of workers, developers and contractors.

C-STEmp is poised to satisfy this need for skilled manpower, by establishing a nationwide network of computerised vocational training centres across the country offering training courses on a wide range of occupational skills, he explained.

Okwa said other beneficiaries would be facility managers and homeowners who would have instant access to reliable, competent and certified workers backed and supervised by a team of respected professionals.

He said that it would start from Abuja but would spread to every part of the country within the next 12 months.

Okwa said that there was a need to change the pattern of engagement and ameliorate the itinerant nature and seasonality of employment for artisans.

He noted that the nature of employment for such workers resulted in unstable incomes, inability to save, invest or plan for later years through pension funds provision.

According to him, the lack of skilled workers is one of the major problems facing the construction industry in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Mr Olawumi Gasper, President, Universal Learn Direct Academia, said the country had a lot of opportunities but had yet to harness them.

Gasper said that with a housing deficit of 17 million, artisans would go a long way to excel.

He advised artisans to ensure that they practised what they learnt and to be sincere in their work.

“With Nigeria signing African Continental Free Trade Area, the artisans will be able to travel to neighbouring countries to work and earn better pay,’’ Gasper said.

He advised the artisans to learn other languages that would enable them to get jobs in neighbouring African countries, saying“ English Language should not be the only one you can speak, go an extra mile.’’

Mr Femi Adewumi, Managing Director, Family Homes Funds, an NGO, said there was a need to equip the youth in order to reduce all negative vices they carried out.

Adewumi said that the group would spend 145 million pounds in the next five years on high qualify entrepreneurship programmes for the youth.

He said that by 2023, the country would be making use of 60 per cent to 70 per cent local materials in building construction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that C-STEMP signed the Memorandum of Understanding with Family Homes to train more artisans.

Persons interested in accessing the App are expected to dial *347*64 hash and follow the instructions.

Some artisans who spoke to NAN called on unemployed youths to learn skills to enable them to cater for themselves and their families.

Miss Helen Njoku, a graduate of Economics, said she graduated 10 years ago and decided to learn some skills rather than wait endlessly for a white collar job.

Mr Baeshir Adamu from Niger said he learned a trade to improve himself and take care of his family. (NAN)