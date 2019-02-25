C/River Central: SDP senatorial candidate alleges omission of party’s logo

Solomon Esor, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Cross River Central senatorial district, has called on INEC not to declare anyone winner.

Esor in a statement issued on Monday alleged that the logo of his party, SDP was omitted from the ballot papers, adding that over 500,000 of his supporters were disenfranchised from the polls.

The retired Navy commander stated that over 500,000 of his supporters who came out on Saturday to vote for him as their senator were disappointed.

He said that voters were seen complaining that the SDP horse logo was conspicuously missing from the senatorial ballot papers distributed across the various polling units.

At Abi LGA, where the SDP candidate, Esor, hails from, his supporters were seen at some polling units looking crestfallen over the omission of their son from the race.

Esor insisted that INEC should not declare anybody winner of Cross River Central senatorial district since he was omitted from the ballot papers.

The candidate also asked for damages over the omission and threatened to drag INEC to court should it proceed to return any of the candidates as winner of the polls.

“It was an embarrassment when over 500,000 supporters of SDP came to their various polling units and discovered that they could not locate the SDP logo on the ballot paper so they could not cast their votes.

“Right now as we speak we are dusting our papers to go to court and claim damages for the campaign expenses we incurred.

“For several months we have been on the field. We mobilised so many people and they came out in their numbers to vote the SDP.

“They decided that they want to vote an Obubra son this time around to the Senate but INEC disappointed and disenfranchised them.

“We are of course calling on the INEC not to announce any result now as no election was conducted in Cross River Central since about 500,000 eligible voters couldn’t cast their ballot.

“INEC cannot claim to declare anyone the winner now. And we are ready to challenge such an illegality in court,” he said.