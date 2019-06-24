CAN President tasks Nigerians on productive, profitable living

Jessica Onyegbula

Rev Samson Ayokunle, President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday urged Nigerians to live productive and profitable lives.

Ayokunle gave the charge at a service of songs for late Evangelist Helen Okoye at the All Christian Fellowship Mission (ACFM) Maitama, Abuja.

According to him, living a godly life impacts on the lives of others, irrespective of their creed and calling either as politicians, business people, civil servants; or even the unemployed citizen.

“According to the book of Acts, Chapter 13 Verse 36, when David had served God’s purpose in his generation, he fell asleep; Evangelist Helen Okoye has served her purpose on earth.

“Until you impact positively on the lives of others, you are living small,” he said.

Ayokunle said that late Okoye left a big vacuum not at home alone, but in the ministry and the entire country.

“We are sure that on the resurrection morning, we shall meet again to part no more,” he said.

A Former Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Jerry Gana, said that people like the evangelist should be celebrated nationally.

Gana said that God had been so gracious to Nigeria and gifted the country with talented people, and so all must strive to change the narrative that every Nigerian was a crook.

“People like late Evangelist Helen Okoye should be celebrated, but we do not celebrate, take care or take note of them.”

He stressed the need for elders to live a life that would impact positively on the younger generation.

According to him, values are much more important than chasing money, not for the moment, but for eternity.

He, however, prayed that the lives of the Nigerian youth would be filled with the kind of life late Evangelist Helen Okoye lived.

“A life of the holy spirit, love, joy, peace, Kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness and self-control,” he said.

Husband of the deceased, Rev. William Okoye, a former Aso Rock Chaplain, to two former Nigerian presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, said that from the human stand point, it is so painful losing a soul mate.

“As Christians, we take solace knowing that life does not end here on earth and we must live it with eternity in view,’’ Okoye said.

He said one of the greatest desires and passion of his beloved wife was doing everything that will bring honour and glory to God.

“I am pleased that we are able to praise and worship in this service of songs.

“One of the reasons for this service is to promote some of the values that she lived for so that everybody can be challenged to embrace these values.

“Because when we think of national transformation and national development, it is values that shape human progress, any nation that transformed like Singapore, their values made them what they are today,” he added.

Victor Okoye, Son of the late Evangelist and a NAN staff, described his mother as a prayer warrior, a giver, one who could fast from morning till night without getting weary.

Victor said his mother was beautiful, in and out; and had left a vacuum in their lives that could not be filled forever.

“Like the testimony of someone who was dying of cancer and called my Mother for help and prayers, unknown to her, my Mum was also dying of cancer.

“But she prayed for her and reached out to the woman, she pleaded with my Dad to also buy the drugs that she was taking for the woman.

“My Dad had to look for extra N300, 000 to buy the drugs for the woman; she survived, Mummy did not make it, but they both took the same drugs.

“Up to her dying days she was giving, she left nothing in her bank account, she was preparing for a better life after death like the Bible says: “Store up treasures for yourself in heaven where caterpillars cannot destroy.

“She did store up treasures for herself in heaven, but left a legacy that will live on through her children and every life that she touched,” Victor said. (NAN)