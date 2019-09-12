CAN wants women with integrity for strategic position

By Diana Omueza

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised the government at all levels to consider women with integrity for strategic position in governance to enhance peace and stability in the country.

Dr Samson Ayokunle, the president of the association, made the observation in Abuja at a national symposium organised by Christian Aid, a non-governmental organisation.

The forum with the theme “Participation women in governance: The role of faith and traditional leaders”, focused on the call for a side by side movement towards gender justice for women.

Ayokunle who was represented by Deaconess Victoria Ehiselo, National Chairperson, Women Wing of CAN, said that Nigeria had yet to achieve the recommended 35 per cent of women in governance as prescribed by the National Gender Equality.

“The Nigerian political scene has been predominantly dominated by men since time from inception and it has long been believed that men are the only ones with the capacity to make decisions.

“This style of leadership is also to a very large extent responsible for the pathetic condition that women have found themselves in the country because men are assumed to be stronger and wiser,” he said.

He said that the notion had excluded women and caged them with their ideas from contributing to nation building and enhancing peace and stability.

He said that it had become apparent for women to gain political seats by obtaining empowerment and becoming their own agent of positive change in handling their lives.

He, however, urged women who were already in leadership positions at all levels of government and all spheres of authority to be ambassadors of peace.

Also speaking, Chief Bubaraye Dakolo, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama in Bayelsa, urged women to huddle up in bringing their dreams to a reality.

Dakolo said that a higher share of women in places of leadership in government would indicate a balanced gender society.

“We must all strive to make sure that women are allowed to take active part in governance and leadership activities,” he said.(NAN)