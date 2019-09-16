Cane, German singer serving jail term sentenced again for insulting Erdogan

A Turkish court on Monday handed down a suspended sentence to a German-Kurdish singer for insulting President Recep Tayyip-Erdogan, according to her lawyer.

The court in Edirne, in North-Western Turkey, sentenced the singer, whose stage name is Hozan Cane, to one year and five months in jail.

According to her lawyer, Newroz Akalan, if the sentence is suspended, it means the singer will go to jail if she commits the same crime within the next five years.

Cane’s name was tagged in a Facebook post with a cartoon of Erdogan.

Akalan said Cane hadn’t expected to be sentenced since there were various Facebook pages in her name and she had no control over them.

Cane is already behind bars in Istanbul in another case.

In November, she was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for membership in the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK is designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

She was arrested in June 2018 in Edirne province after police stopped the campaign bus she was in for the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

The singer, who is from Cologne, Germany, had supported the opposition HDP during its campaign ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections in 2018. (dpa/NAN)