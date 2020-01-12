Car wash operator kills neighbour, lands in police net

By Oladapo Udom

The police in Lagos have arrested one Sheriff Balogun, 35, for allegedly killing his neighbour, Mr Peter Elebo, over an altercation over the locking of their compound’s gate.

DSP Bala Elkana, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos police command, said in a statement on Sunday that the suspect, a car wash operator who lives at 32, Ola Street, Itire, had been apprehended.

He said that one Miss Faith Elebo, the daughter of the deceased, reported at Itire police station that Balogun had a fight with her father over when to close their compound’s gate.

“Balogun pushed down Elebo, resulting in him vomiting blood and he died on the spot,” Elkana said.

He added that the homicide detectives, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Itire police station, SP Barkfur Kromkyes, had visited the scene and that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in mortuary for autopsy.

The police spokesman said that the suspect had been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, for further investigation and prosecution. (NAN)