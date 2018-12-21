Cargo plane delivering election materials crashes in Congo

The Congolese aviation firm Gomair said its cargo plane which went missing on Thursday after delivering materials for an upcoming presidential election had crashed.

Gomair’s financial director, Jean de Dieu Gato Karekezi, said he did not yet have any information about casualties.

The firm lost contact the plane on Thursday evening as it was flying back to Kinshasa after delivering materials to Tshikapa, a city near the border with Angola.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board. Air accidents are relatively frequent in Congo due to lax safety standards.

Karekezi said the plane had been rented by the national electoral commission (CENI) to deliver election materials.

A CENI spokeswoman said the agent who had taken the flight to Tshikapa had stayed there, but she did not provide any further information.

The incident follows a tumultuous week in Democratic Republic of Congo, which has seen the long-anticipated election postponed for a week due to logistical issues, clashes between protesters and police, and the deaths of over 100 people in fights between ethnic groups in the northwest.