Catholic secretariat mulls use of new media for evangelisation

By Zainab Oyekan

Mr Christian Anyanwu, the National Director of Social Communications of Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, has called for the use of new media for evangelisation based on Christ in the country.

Anyanwu made the call on Thursday in an address at the 3rd National Convention of the Catholic Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAMPAN) holding in Jos.

He said that evangelising meant bringing the Good News of Jesus into every human situation and seeking to convert individuals and society by the divine power of the Gospel itself.

He said that the essence of evangelisation was the proclamation of salvation in Jesus Christ and the response of a person in faith which were both the works of the Spirit of God.

“Evangelisation must always be directly connected to the Lord Jesus Christ, as there is no true evangelisation if the name , teaching , the life , the promises, the kingdom and mystery of Jesus of Nazareth, the Son of God are not proclaimed, ‘’ the director said.

He said that the new media for evangelisation ought to be based on Christ’s method to mingle with people where they are, sympathise with, their needs met, and are invited to follow Jesus.

He said that everyone had in one way or another become digital missionary and must see the contacts and friends we have in the social media as potential discipleship opportunities.

“We must be conscious of what we post and share, we must share messages that inspire and build faith and peace, ‘’ he said.

He said that teaching and making the voice of the Church heard was one of the highest responsibilities of the Catholic Media Practitioners .

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convention with the Theme: “The New Media And Evangilsation in Nigeria – A Reflection” , drew participants from various parts of the country.