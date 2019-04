By Martins Odeh/Aderogba George

The Code of Conduct Tribunal on Thursday ordered the forfeiture of all money in the account of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, which he did not declare.

Delivering ruling , Justice Danladi Umar, also banned Onnoghen from holding any public office for ten years.

The CCT has ordered the removal of Onnoghen as CJN and as chairman National Judicial Council.