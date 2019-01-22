CCT rejects court orders stopping CJN Onnoghen’s trial

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has rejected High Court orders and request by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen restraining it from hearing charges against him.

The members of CCT in a split decision of two to one, refused to adjourn the matter indefinitely.

The tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar and the third member of the three-member panel, Julie Anabor refused the CJN’s application for indefinite adjournment and said the orders by High Courts were not binding on the CCT.

The second member, William Agwadza Atedze in a dissenting opinion, agreed with the CJN that with the orders by the High Courts and the appeal before the Court of Appeal, it was necessary for the CCT to adjourn indefinitely pending when the issue of jurisdiction was resolved.

