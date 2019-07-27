Centre partners NGO on empowering rural women

By Justina Auta

The National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) says it collaborating with Peace Advocacy and Community Development Initiative (PACDIN), an NGO, to empower rural women on accessing Micro-finance loans in the country.

The Director-General of the Centre, Mrs Mary Ekpere-Eta, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, ahead of a three-day workshop on Rural Women Transformation and Entrepreneurship Development.

Ekpere-Eta, represented by the Director, Training and Development, Hajiya Mainuma Yangora, said the workshop would equip rural women on small and medium enterprises, and on ways of accessing loans under various government schemes.

“The workshop is to re-position women to take advantage of the numerous generous financial policies of the present administration, in its next bid and agenda to lift up over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.”

She noted that the centre had also notified state Ministries of Women Affairs, wives of governors, local government chairmen and other stakeholders to mobilise more participants for the workshop.

In a related development, the NCWD chief commended President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating women in his cabinet, calling for the appointment of more women on the boards of federal agencies and state government offices.

The theme of the workshop is :“Rural Women and Youths Accessibility of Micro-finance Facility for Rural SMEs, Development and Growth in Nigeria”.

The workshop holds from July 26 to July 31 in Abuja.