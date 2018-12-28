Cheers, dances as Amaechi addresses APC supporters in Uyo

It was all cheers from the mammoth crowd at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium when transport minister Rotimi Amaechi to APC’s supporters that every change would come with some pains.

The Director-General of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Presidential Campaign said that after the pains come smiles and joy.

He said that President Buhari had in 2015 when he came to power assured that his administration was in rescue mission.

The ex-Rivers governor said that Buhari made three promises in 2015 – Security, Economy and fight against corruption.

Larger part of Nigeria, he said had been secured and explained that since the administration came into being no bombing had taken place outside Borno state unlike then bombs were raining in Nyanya, Abuja, Kuje, Mandalla.

Amaechi said that corruption had been fought extensively.

“While the other party acknowledges that they are corrupt, it says APC is also corrupt’’.

The Chairman of PDP, Mr Uche Secondus has apologised to Nigerians for their looting.

Amaechi warned that PDP should not be returned to power because they will massively loot the country.

“Members of PDP are now hungry and if they are return to power, Nigeria will return to recession.’’

He said it took Buhari 10 months to pull Nigeria out of recession against the three years predicted by the World Bank.

Nigeria, he explained went into recession because of the mismanagement of the country by PDP.

“We came into government and met almost an empty treasury.

Earlier, the Akwa Ibom Chairman of APC, Ini Okopido, identified the state as lucky to be the starting point for President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign.

He assured President Buhari of the vote of South South.