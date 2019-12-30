China approves new GMO Soybean, Papaya strains for import

China approved new strains of genetically-modified soybeans and papaya for imports and renewed permits for 10 crop varieties, including corn and canola.

The insect-resistant soybean variety had been developed by Dow AgroSciences LLC, according to a list published by China’s agriculture ministry on Monday.

The papaya strain, which was resistant to some viruses, had been genetically altered by U.S. research institutes.

The approvals came as China and the U.S. were set to sign the first phase of their trade deal in January.

The two countries had agreed to speed up the approval process for imports of GMO crops as part of their efforts to boost bilateral trade.

China purchases more than 60 per cent of globally-traded soybeans, mainly from Brazil and the U.S., and is also the largest importer of canola, especially from Canada.

The oilseeds are processed into protein-rich meals to meet the country’s rising demand for livestock feed. The Asian country is the world’s second-largest corn consumer.

