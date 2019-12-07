China calls for immediate end to US anti-Iran pressure

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying urged to “adjust” its mistaken policy of maximum pressure against Iran as soon as possible to provide for diplomacy and ease the situation in the region.

“We urge the US to adjust its wrong policy and practice of maximum pressure as soon as possible so as to make room for diplomatic efforts and create conditions for easing the regional situation,” she said at a press conference in Beijing published on the ministry’s website.

To a question that a Russian state company suspended its research project with Iran after the US lifted sanctions exemption on Fordow enrichment facility, she answered, “The US not only unilaterally pulls out of the JCPOA and imposes maximum pressure on Iran, but also wantonly sanctions and threatens to sanction other responsible parties that implement the deal in accordance with US domestic law.”

Hua said such unilateral and hegemonic practice has not only “severely compromised” the implementation of the JCPOA, but it has also “escalated the crisis and aggravated regional situation”.

“We believe dialogue and negotiation is the only viable way out of the Iranian nuclear issue,” said the Chinese diplomat.

China which is a signatory to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal took part in the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting held on Friday in Vienna attended by Iran, Russia, UK, Germany, China, France, and the EU.

The meeting is a mechanism to discuss the implementation of the agreement in wake of US withdrawal in 2018 and re-imposition of sanctions on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory incremental stepping back from its obligations under the deal started in 2019.

“The US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal and its maximum pressure campaign against Iran is the root cause of the Iranian nuclear crisis,” the Chinese officials replied to a query on Beijing’s expectation of the agreement.

“China hopes that parties to the JCPOA will continue to work for the full and effective implementation of the deal and restore the balance of rights and obligations.

At the same time, parties should exercise restraint, work to resolve differences by stepping up negotiations within the framework of the Joint Commission, and refrain from steps that could further complicate the situation.”

She said China will continue to work with all parties to facilitate the political settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue.