China, Ghana, Kenya congratulate Buhari

China on Wednesday congratulated Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election as President of Nigeria.

Nigeria is China’s strategic partner of cooperation in Africa Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a daily news conference in Beijing.

“China always attaches high importance to bilateral ties and stands ready to work with the new Nigerian government to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and bring more benefits to the two peoples,” Lu said.

Also, the President of Ghana Nanna Akufo Addo has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on victory at the polls.

Addo on his twitter handle wrote:

The Ghanaian people, their government and I extend warm congratulations to His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) on his re-election, for a second successive term, as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in the elections of Saturday 23rd February, 2019. pic.twitter.com/azLV2nhatq — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) February 27, 2019

The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, also took to his twitter handle to congratulate President Buhari on his victory.

He wrote: “Congratulations H.E. @MBuhari on your re-election for a second term as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Your victory is a clear demonstration of the trust and confidence the people of Nigeria have in your ability to lead the country to greater heights of progress.

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission announced early Wednesday that incumbent Buhari, also the candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress party, topped the poll with 55.6 per cent of the total valid votes in the presidential election.