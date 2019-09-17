China, US clash over ‘belt and road’ credit at UN Security Council

China and Russia clashed with the US and other United Nations Security Council members on Monday over Beijing’s insistence on including a reference to its U$1 trillion Belt and Road Initiative in a resolution on the UN’s political mission in a resolution on the UN’s political mission in Afghanistan

The mission’s six-month mandate expires on Tuesday, and council members met behind closed doors for more than 2½ hours, unable to agree on a text after China’s demand.

Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, council president, said that diplomats were working on a compromise text. He said the council would meet on Tuesday in the hope of reaching unanimous agreement.

This is the second time in six months that the resolution to keep the UN political mission in Afghanistan operating has become embroiled in controversy over belt and road language.

Source: