Christian and muslim leaders pay Christmas homage to Buhari

In a move that reflected an inter-faith cordiality, Christian leaders, accompanied by their muslim counterparts paid a Christmas homage to President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock.

The religious leaders were led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Musa Bello.

Among the Christian leaders were the Anglican Archbishop Nicolas Okoh, Methodist Archbishop of Abuja, Joseph Job and the Chaplain, State House Chapel, Pastor Seyi Malomo.

The Chief Imam of National Mosque Abuja, Sheikh Muhammad Kabir Adam, along with traditional rulers in the Federal Capital also joined in the homage.

Photos by Sunday Aghaeze