Christian group calls for national reconciliation, unity

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Concerned Nigerian Christian’s Forum (CNCF), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), has called for national prayer to foster healing, reconciliation and unity among Nigerians.

Mr Isaac Balami, National Coordinator, CNCF Central Working Committee, made the call at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Balami said that CNCF recognised that the battle currently confronting Nigeria would not be won by might or right, but by the grace of God through continuous prayers.

This, according to him, is why we need to seek the face of God in prayers and obtain His grace for our nation through the Nigerian Christian Summit 2019 billed for Abuja on Friday, as a veritable tool.

‘‘We are not in doubt that Nigeria needs ready, able and capable unifying force armed with Christian ideals and unshakable purpose to support it in re-inventing a more purposeful national identity.

‘‘If Nigeria fails in this noble course, the result shall be devastating, with further polarisation of our people and deepening of our disharmony.

‘‘It can also result in a harvest of pain which are inimical to the peace and development that we desire and deserve as a nation,’’ Balami, who is Team Leader of the summit, said.

He said that the forum would hold a national prayer summit with ‘‘National Healing, Reconciliation and Unity’’ as theme, to pray for leaders at all levels.

According to him, leaders of the nation form the arrowhead in the pathway of good health for the nation.

The coordinator said that the summit was in line with a Biblical mandate, which enjoined Christians to pray for their leaders and everyone in authority always.

‘‘Historically, the civil war, ethnic clashes, insurgency, hate speeches, among others, have unconsciously made Nigerians to harbour so much pain, distrust and hate among each other even more amongst diverse religions and cultures.

‘‘It is on this premise that we chose to make reconciliation a central theme for the Nigerian Christian Summit 2019.

“This is an appeal to the hearts of Nigerians to forgive each other and make way for the discovery of our national identity and sustainable development.

‘‘We believe that God can do this as we are strengthened by a central realism in our Christian faith that nothing is impossible with God,’’ he said.

Director of Strategy, CNCF, Mr Ndubuisi Idejiora-Kalu, said that apart from spearheading the prayer for national healing, reconciliation and unity, the forum was also involved in identifying other challenges the country is facing.

Idejiora-Kalu said that as a result of the civil war of 1967 to 1970, there was disconnect and distrust among ethnic groups, leading to growing incidents of hate speeches.

According to him, there is so much pain and this pain has to go because if this pain is does not go, we can have nothing like national identity and it is national identity that precedes development.

‘‘If I sit in a company as an Igbo man and I failed to employ the right person who is a Yoruba man that area of concern will continue to dilapidate.

‘‘But, if we forgive each other, we open the door for a purposeful national identity that would usher in the development we all crave for.

‘‘That is why we decided to come up with a prayer summit where people are going to pray and discuss the reconciliation and healing matter as part of our developmental plans,’’ he said.