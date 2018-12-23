Christmas: Love, giving the best way to celebrate Christ – Oduah

By Ifeanyi Nwoko

As the World prepares to celebrate Christmas, Senator Stella Oduah has called on Nigerians to emulate Christ who is the reason for the celebration, by showing love.

In a Christmas message to Nigerians, the Senator who represents Anambra North in the National Assembly said that the best way to celebrate Christ was to show love and to give like he did.

She reminded Christians and indeed all Nigerians that Christ showed the greatest love by giving himself and dying on the cross, and therefore urged Christians to also give.

Oduah stressed that showing love and giving was not only about money and gifts, stressing that everybody had something to give at Christmas.

“We must be our brothers’ keeper, it is one of the cardinal principles of Christianity: we must help one another.

“This means that what God has given to you he gave for a reason, it is not for you to squander, it is not for you and your family alone.

“Someone asked me what can I give when I don’t have and I said to them, that it is not true, we all have something to give.

“It could be our talents or maybe just a helping hand: you can organize holiday lessons for the younger ones, you can help an old person go to the market or clean their houses.

“We all have something to give, it is not just money, we can give a little bit of ourselves, we should love our neighbours, just a little.

“I think that is that is the main essence of Christmas, sharing love and ourselves. If we do that we would have a more peaceful society,” she said.

Oduah also called on all Nigerians to also be grateful to God for keeping them thus far, saying that life and health were gifts from God.

For her constituents, Oduah rededicated herself to their service, promising to ensure that the right environment was created for their empowerment.

“I promise my constituents that my purpose is them: I will try to create an enabling environment for them and do thing that would impact their lives.

“The young ones must have hope, we must create hope for them and be sure they are gainfully engaged.