Christmas: Okowa calls for renewal of Christian virtues

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Christians all over the world to rekindle their love for Christ by renewing the virtues of peace, love and sacrifice, which Jesus Christ epitomised in his earthly teachings.

The governor made the call in his Christmas message to Nigerians, especially Deltans, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday in Asaba.

He noted that Christmas was a celebration to mark the birth anniversary of our Lord and saviour, Jesus Christ and therefore called on Christians to strive and emulate wholly, the virtues of Christ.

““As the world celebrates Christmas, the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate all Christians for witnessing yet another Christmas season.

“I advise all Christian faithful to use the festive period for sober reflection and total spiritual renewal and devotion toward living in peace and harmony with adherents of other religions.

“As we celebrate, we should continue to extend hands of love and fellowship to our neighbours and live as one big family, irrespective of our social, political and religious leanings, and continue to trust God for a better tomorrow and a greater country.

“I urge Christians all over the world to use the yuletide to be Christ-like by sharing love and giving joy to neighbours in line the injunctions of our Lord.

“Whether in business, politics, religion or ethnic considerations, we must show love to one another as humans as no religion encourages violence or preaches evil against humanity,’’ he said.

The governor added that “we must discourage violent conflicts and remember the love, peace and sacrifice that Jesus Christ epitomized.

“We cannot move forward as a country until we all realise that we are first Nigerians before our religious beliefs, political leanings and cultural affiliations and as such, we must show respect for one another by living in peace.

“If we love one another as Christ taught us, the issues of communal and religious clashes, armed robbery, kidnapping, militancy, armed banditry, terrorism and other vices will not arise.

“It is only in the atmosphere of peace that development can take place and as Christians we must use this period to pray for greater peace, love, unity, peaceful co-existence and progress of our country.”