Christmas: Priest tasks Nigerians on forgiveness, repentance

By Franca Ofili

Rev. Fr. Kingsley Ferdinand, has advised Nigerians to use the occasion of the upcoming Christmas to forgive those who offended them and also repent of their wrong doings.

Ferdinand, the Associate Priest at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Nyanya, Abuja, gave the advice at a Mass to celebrate lgbo community on Sunday.

He said that the season for Christmas was meant for people to show love, kindness and also forgive those that must have offended them.

”We have come to the Advent Season – a call by the Church to prepare ourselves for the Coming of Jesus Christ.

”This season reminds us of His first coming in fulfillment of the Promise of the Messiah.

” This is a season to walk in the part of the Lord, we need to draw closer to God by practicing his rules and regulations,” he said.

Ferdinand said that many people that started the year were no more, so for those still alive, “it is the Will of God”.

He called on Nigerians to redirect their steps and live in peace with their neighbours.

Ferdinand said that many people had moved away from God and so needed to go back to the creator.

He called on Christians to be prepared for the coming of Christ as they celebrate Christmas.

Ferdinand also advised Nigerians to be vigilant as the year draws to an end, adding that people should be careful of their environment as lot of evil do happen during the season.

“For us to prepare adequately and be ready, Prophet Isaiah invites us to return to the House of the Lord and walk in His Ways.

“St Paul also encourages us to be alert as our salvation was nearby, standing up against evil of all kinds and promoting the works of righteousness,’’ he said .(NAN)