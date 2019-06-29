ChurchToo: Nigerians to protest against COZA, Pastor Biodun

Nigerians are mobilising to stage a #ChurchToo protest against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) over the recent rape allegation against him.

The proposed protest followed a flyer and notice of protest which has been circulated on twitter and other social media urging Nigerians to converge for a protest march on Sunday.

Pastor Biodun was recently accused by Busola Dakolo, wife of artist Timi Dakolo of raping her when she was 17 and working as a member of the choir in his church.

Meanwhile, the pastor has denied the allegations against him by Mrs Dakolo.

However, many Nigerians have taken to social media Twitter to call out the COZA pastor to stabd tria and clear his name while others have resorted to the proposed protest march to call out the pastor.

The protest according to the flyer is against all supposed men of God who ‘hide under the church to commit atriocities’ is to hold at 8:00 AM at the COZA church complex.

The flyer reads in part: “If you are outraged by the alleged sexual abuses perpetrated by pastors and so-called ‘men of God’, join us for a protest march to COZA Church Abuja.

Reactions have continued to trail the proposed protest with some twitter users supporting and signing up for the protest while others kicked against it. Others users also used the medium to share their horrific experiences while others just condemned pastors who assaulted members.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter.

in light of complied allegations over the years, the church maintaing silence & shaming their own, we are taking a stand on Sunday in Abuja & in Lagos. come out & lend your voices ✊🏾✊🏾#ChurchToo#iBelieveHer#StandToEndRape #IStandWithBusolaDakolo#ThouShallNotRape pic.twitter.com/mFaStemolj — JJ (@juiciestofjays) June 29, 2019

Guys, please if you are in Abuja, be informed that Nigerian #ChurchToo Movement will march on @cozaglobal 8am on Sunday 30th June 2019 to protest the abuse and rape perpetrated by pastors and so-called Men of God like @BiodunFatoyinbo. Stand up and be counted. pic.twitter.com/207Qya2Fti — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) June 29, 2019

You want to disrupt church service on sunday?

Plz do not go and constitute nuisance during church service, people still have the right to worship. Attack the individual not the church Sit down at your house, both parties are heading to court#COZA #IStandWithTheTruth#ChurchToo pic.twitter.com/de6CthlcpL — Jay (@cjay_dgreat) June 29, 2019

It was my catechist,

I was 8yo,

he said he was cleaning my sin,

We were many,

we finally told,

no one did a thing,

Total cover up.#ChurchToo #endrapeculture STOP MAKING EXCUSES FOR RAPISTS — tee Nsofor (@tillytate20) June 29, 2019