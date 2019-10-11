CJN appeals to Senate for adequate funding

By Naomi Sharang

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tanko Muhammad has appealed to the Senate for adequate funding to meet judicial functions.

Justice Muhammad made the appeal when the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters paid him a courtesy call on Friday.

The CJN said that the Supreme Court of Nigeria as one of the busiest apex court in the world needed more funding to perform optimally.

He explained that the whole amount allocated to the federal judiciary may not be even up to half of the amount allocated to one ministry.

“We have the supreme court and the court of appeal and the court of appeal is having a lot of divisions including the federal high court and national industrial court.

” So we need more funding as we also appoint supporting staff and we have justices and judges.”

He further said that except there was adequate funding to carter for the judiciary, a lot would be missing.

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria sits on daily basis including Fridays like a Magistrate Court.

“Mainly on Fridays we deliver judgments and rulings throughout the year except when we find that we can conveniently go on vacation.

“This year we did not even go for vacation this is because of the political cases which are time bound.

“We have never allowed any to lapse because we take it seriously.

“We take it a responsibility and a duty that whatever amount of cases we have we will never allow anyone to lapse.

“Believe me, many of us do not sleep for the recommended 12 hours by stress managers.

“We don’t write judgement merely by stating that so, so, so and so cases were filed by this and that, and end it up by saying appeal is hereby dismissed or upheld.

“We have to give reasons which is the bedrock of judgement writing. If I’m to sleep for 12 hours a lot of cases will suffer,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad also asked the committee to amend appellate jurisdiction of the Supreme Court as contained in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) so that not all appeals (cases) terminate in the apex court.