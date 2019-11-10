Cleric challenges Christians on right attitude to life

Pastor Obinna Iloka of Anglican Church of Ascension, Enugu, on Sunday, said that Christians must have and exhibit right attitude where ever they are for them to prosper in life.

Iloka stated this in his sermon during the church service in Enugu.

He explained that right attitude attract people to God, adding that Christians should always display the right attitude so as to bring others closer to God.

“Right attitude exhibited by Joseph when he was at Potiphar’s house elevated him to the best position in the land of Egypt.

“When you have right attitude, people around you will always respect you because you are on the right path.

“The right attitude of Daniel made king Darius and his entire kingdom to fear and served the God Almighty because of Daniel’s courage and attitude,” he said.

Iloka called on Christians to always fast and pray, saying that with constant prayer, it would be difficult to deviate from doing the right thing as it was the key to prosperity and blessings from God.

He buttressed his preaching with Daniel Chapter 6 verses 1 to 28.(NAN)