Cleric urges Nigerians against option of suicide

Pastor Kayode Fasua of the Living Faith Church, Rantya in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau, has cautioned Nigerians against the option of committing suicide when at the crossroads of life.

He gave the admonition in a Sunday sermon on “Unveiling the Realities of the Wisdom from Above”.

“What you are passing through is not peculiar to you; someone else has passed through a similar situation before you.

“Do not allow yourself to think of committing suicide when events push you to the crossroads of life because it is only temporary,” he said.

He urged Christians to always rejoice at such periods and apply divine wisdom to pull through.

The cleric said that divine wisdom, which is found in the book of God, is

what is needed at such low moments in life.

He mentioned four types of wisdom – earthly wisdom, sensual wisdom, devilish wisdom and godly wisdom – saying that

godly wisdom from above was what gives Christians the courage and guide to do the right thing during trial.

Pastor Felix Udofia, who also spoke on the rising trend of suicides in the country, said that divine wisdom helps Christians to know the right decision to take in accomplishing a task.

“It takes focus and keen observation of things to access divine wisdom,” he added. (NAN)