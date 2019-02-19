Coalition of 24 CSOs names Buhari Anti-corruption Champion

A coalition of 24 Civil Society Organisations, Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Justice and Equity (CCSO-JE) has passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, noted that it had reviewed the anti-corruption fight of President Buhari and adjudged it as successful.

Chief Convener of the Coalition, Olayemi Success, while speaking, said that the anti-corruption fight in the last four years had recorded many successes that are worth recommending.

“Some of the achievements include the full enforcement of BVN and TSA, securing the conviction of some politically exposed person, recovery of many looted and abandoned funds via whistle blowing policy.

“Apparently, the fight against corruption is effective amongst Nigerians as many more are now conscious of their integrity with great reduction in lawlessness and impunity.

“Nigerians now have more regards for labour, there is high reduction in flamboyancy and unethical expenses, clear reduction of inflation, auditing of some key Federal Government agencies, leading to discovery and blocking of loop holes.

“These and many more are some of the indices we have used to draw our conclusion,” the coalition.

The group said that the image of Nigeria had improved among the international community and boosted the willingness of other countries to do business with Nigeria.

“The respect and trust in our leaders by the western world is high, hence, the reason for the repatriation of some looted funds back to our economy.

The group commended Buhari for fighting corruption even at the highest level with the trial of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

The coalition stressed that President Buhari had proven to be above board and had shown that he had the interest of Nigeria above personal interest.

“After all the aforementioned reasons we hereby pass vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, affirming him as a true, sincere and genuine champion.

“We therefore call on all eligible voters in Nigeria to massively re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari as the President come 23rd February 2019.

“That will comfortably consolidate the achievements of this Government for the Progress and Development of our Nation,” it said.