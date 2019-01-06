Coalition to mobilise for Atiku

The Coalition of like Minds for Atiku Support Group (CLMASG ) is planning to mobilise support groups for aggressive campaigns in favour of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, PDP’s Presidential Candidate.

The Deputy Director Media and Publicity of CLMASG , Alhaji Gambo Jagindi, said in Abuja on Saturday that the Chairman of CLMASG, Princess Kemi Adesanya, has directed all groups under the coalition to mobilise their structure across the 36 state and Abuja for the campaign.

Jagindi said that the coalition was strategically placed to mobilise the electorate nationwide with the clear mandate to vote for Atiku Abubakar.

He said the coalition made up of hundreds of support groups with noticeable present in the six geo political zone, “is rising every hour and day’’.

The number of the support group, he said, was nearing 500.

He emphasize that the group was under the command of Atiku Presidential Campaign Office, APCO.

“All members of the group must register with APCO and submit to the directive and command of APCO and PDP at all times.’’

He said that the group were ready to penetrate the grassroots to “evangelise Atiku Abubakar policy plan to the electorate’’ and would also utilise all the social media network for the propagation.

He commended the former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel, and the Director Support Group of the PDP Presidential Campaign, Dr Nathaniel Yaduma, for their support.