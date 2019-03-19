Coalition urges FG to probe Kajuru killings

By Ikenna Uwadileke

A group, Coalition Against Kajuru Killings on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to set up an Independent Commission of Enquiry to probe the killings in communities in the area.

The group made the call during a peaceful rally in Abuja to protest the killing and destruction of properties in communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the group, the thorough investigation of circumstances surrounding the killings is with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gunmen on Monday (March 11) morning attacked two communities in the troubled local government area and left in their wake a yet-to-be ascertained number of casualties.

The attacks occurred in Ikirimi village, as well as Iri, Dogon Noma in Ungwar Gamo, both in Kajuru.

The March 11 attacks came a day after a similar onslaught left 16 people dead in Ungwar Barde, the village where the violent attacks started on Feb. 10.

Rev. Williams Abba, Convener of the rally, stressed the need to deploy more security forces in the affected communities to track down the perpetrators and end the carnage.

Abba said that the death toll in the attacks from Feb. 10, exceeded 130, with several communities reduced to rubbles.

He added that the happenings in the area had set the stage for a major humanitarian crisis that had so far displaced no fewer than 10,000 persons currently living in four camps.

He blamed the killings on Gov. Nasir El-Rufai’s disclosure that security agencies had recovered bodies of 66 Fulani killed by Adara natives.

“The governor later announced an increased death toll of 130 people,” he said.

Abba said that the allegation by El-Rufai set the stage for reprisal killings against Adara communities.

“Within the space of one month, we have been horror-stricken at the barbaric attacks carried out by these merchants of death against children, men, women, including the aged.

“Communities have been reduced to rubbles and insecurity now stalks these towns and villages unchallenged,’’ abba said.

He insisted that the governor’s allegations over the killing of Fulani is still an allegation that had yet to be proven, as he had neither shown the world the pictures of recovered Fulani corpses nor commenced investigation to prove his allegation.

According to Abba, Police Commissioner in the state recently debunked the casualty figures given by the governor, insisting that investigation into the killings was still at “embryonic stage”.

He said: “This peaceful procession today reveals our commitment to the restoration of peace in not only Adara communities, but in other parts of Southern Kaduna and indeed Birnin Gwari, now under siege by these criminal elements.

“We urge Nigerians and the international community to mount pressure on the Nigerian government to come to our aid by ending the genocide that is rippling across Adara communities and other areas where there is a resurgence of violence.

“Most disturbingly is the fact that while the Adara nation was still mourning the loss of their loved ones, Adara leaders and elder statesmen, including Bawa Magaji, the Wazirin Adara, were rounded up and put in jail,’’ abba said.

He demanded their release, saying that Adara elders were unjustly incarcerated.

He urged the Federal Government to provide adequate healthcare for the wounded as well as food and shelter for the victims.

“We plead with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, to make haste and intervene in the humanitarian crisis that has displaced more than 10,000 people with many of them needing treatment,’’ he added. (NAN)