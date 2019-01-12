Coming to Ethiopia? You must declare currency above $3000

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Embassy and Permanent Mission of Nigeria in Ethiopia has advised Nigerians travelling to the country to declare foreign currency exceeding 3000 dollars or its equivalent and other valuables like jewelleries.

Kaston Ojomo, Spokesperson, Nigerian Embassy and Permanent Mission to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, said the advice became necessary to prevent Nigerian travellers from having their monies and valuables confiscated by the Ethiopian Authorities.

”Foreign currencies in excess of 3000 dollars per person or its equivalent in foreign currency, as well as valuables, should be declared to the Ethiopian Customs and Revenue Service on arrival to Ethiopia.

”Transit passengers staying longer than 24 hours in Ethiopia are also required to declare to the Ethiopian Customs any sum of money exceeding the amount or its equivalent in foreign currency, by completing the foreign currency customs declaration form as well.

”Please avail yourselves of using the safe boxes installed in the airport by the Ethiopian Airlines for the safe keeping of your valuables and monies, if you are unwilling to declare them.

”It is guaranteed that your belongings will be safe and will be retrieved on your way out of the country,” he said.

He said the mission could be reached for further information through its office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and email address: Addis_Nigeria@yahoo.com as well as Phone No: +251111550020. (NAN)