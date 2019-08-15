Communal clashes: Peace corps partners security agencies

……..Plans advocacy to end clashes

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Peace Corps of Nigeria, on Wednesday pledged to partner with security agencies to end wanton and senseless killings in the country through peace building and advocacy.

National Commandant of the corps Dickson Akoh, gave the assurance during a news conference in Abuja, to launch a National Peace Campaign tagged; “Let’s Give Peace a Chance’’.

Akoh explained that the campaign was in response to the 100 days countdown message to the 2019 International Day of Peace, by the United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres.

He expressed concern over violence that was manifesting in the form of ethnic and communal conflicts, hate speech, farmers and herders clashes, political and religious violence, kidnapping and other forms of banditry.

“The gory tales of senseless killings and increasing waves of violence being reported on daily basis in our country calls for an urgent need to pursue, institutionalise and preach peace.

“As the global community prepares to celebrate this year’s International Day of Peace with the theme; “Climate Action for Peace’’, we must remind ourselves that peace cannot be attained in the midst of avoidable crisis, the kind that we are witnessing in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Akoh said that the youths could be mobilised to play an active role in peace and conflict resolution by forming a new phalanx of peace missionaries and NGOs at the grassroots.

He expressed the determination of the corps to build the culture of peace and a near violence and conflict free society through peace advocacy.

Akoh, therefore, called on all individuals and organisations to initiate support and promote ideas, programmes and actions to encourage global peace.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Peace Corps of Nigeria is a civil youth NGO that is committed to promoting national creativity, peace and youth development.