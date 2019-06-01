Computer hitches delay NNPC recruitment test in Kuje

By Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Computer Based Test (CBT) recruitment exercise on Saturday was delayed due to technical problems from the JAMB-approved centre in Kuje.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was scheduled to commence at the Islamic Leadership Academy at 8:00 a.m.

The JAMB and NNPC officials began the screening exercise for candidates at 7:00 a.m.

However, the examination could not start at the centre because more than half of the systems were not responding and some were not coming up at all.

Addressing the candidates after an hour of waiting, an NNPC official pleaded with candidates to exercise patience until the problems was resolved.

He said that the technical problems were not from NNPC nor JAMB, stating that the challenge was from the centre.

“I will implore us to exercise some patience. I am an official from NNPC, we have been here since yesterday with officials from JAMB to ensure that everything was okay with the systems.

“In the early hours of this morning, all these systems were coming on and everything was okay but all of the sudden when the light went off, some of the system are not coming up again.

“It’s better that is happening now, not when the exam has already started. But I want to assure you that this exam will definitely hold. The JAMB officials have contacted their office and we are hoping to get a feedback soon,” he said.

Mr Adamu Usman, one of the candidates, said that JAMB centres nationwide also had such technical problems.

He said that the problem was not new to the centre because during the JAMB examination, alot of the students had to write in batches because most of the systems malfunctioned.