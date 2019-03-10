Confirmed: 2 Nigerians among 157 victims of Ethiopian Airline crash

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Management of the Ethiopian Airline has confirmed that two Nigerians are among the 157 passengers and eight crew that died in the Ethiopian Airlines 320 that crashed on Sunday.

The aircraft was en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi with 149 passengers and eight crew on board.

An official of the airline who preferred anonymity said that Amb. Abiodun Bashua and Prof. Pius Adesanmi were two Nigerians that have their identity confirmed in the crash.

”Prof. Pius Adesanmi was carrying a Canadian passport.

”The other Nigerian had a UN passport.

” I’ve just been informed now that we lost a high profile Nigerian, Amb. Abiodun Bashua in that crash.

”Bashua was the former UN and AU Deputy Joint Special Representative in Darfur, Sudan. A complete gentleman. May God rest his soul,” the official said.

A source from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed that Bashua was on board of the ill-fated flight.

The source added that

Bashua was a retired Ambassador and on contract with United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Geoffrey Onyeama has condoled the families of Amb. Bashua and Prof. Adesanmi

