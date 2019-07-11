Confusion in Kogi as another 37 governorship aspirants endorse indirect primary

There seems to be serious confusion in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kogi State Chapter ahead of the Nov. 16 governorship election as another group of 37 aspirants endorsed decision of the National Working Committee(NWC) of the party to select its candidate for the election through indirect primary.

The group under the auspices of Coalition of Kogi APC Aspirants said they were confident of beating Governor Yahaya Bello at the primary because they believe that they have control of the delegates.

Spokesman of the group, Comrade Edime Godwin Amade, said the group of 20 aspirants kicking against the indirect mode of primary were working for the downfall of the party in the state, pointing out that the NWC should not allow the group to pull the wool over their eyes.

Amade pointed out that the state governor has built the party in the state to an enviable height but insisted that it was not an indication that he would win the primary election.

He allayed the fear that they would step down for Gov. Bello as they are already putting their resources together to collect nomination form.