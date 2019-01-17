Contract racketeering: Amnesty Office threatens to deal with contractors

By Emmanuel Afonne

Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Prof. Charles Dokubo, has warned contractors who have been awarded jobs for the Presidential Amnesty Programme to implement the contracts in line with the terms of agreement or risk losing them.

A statement issued by Murphy Ganagana, Special Assistant (Media), to Dokubo who is also the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme stated that the warning became necessary following increasing reports on sale of contracts awarded to some of the companies.

Dokubo, who is also Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, noted that the action of the contractors were in breach of contract agreements with the Amnesty Office.

The amnesty programme boss was also quoted as saying that the contracts awarded by his office were meant for the training and empowerment of beneficiaries of the programme in line with its core mandate and objectives.

“It is illegal and criminal for a contractor to be awarded a job and then he goes behind to sell the contract to another individual or company.

“As part of the terms of agreement for contracts awarded by the Presidential Amnesty Office, a contract is not transferable; it should be satisfactorily implemented.

“Henceforth, any company that engages in sale or contract racketeering after securing a job at the Presidential Amnesty Programme shall have the contract revoked.

“Contractors are advised to be guided accordingly and adhere strictly to contract terms,” the statement quoted Dokubo as saying.