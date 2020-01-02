COP25: Youth delegate urges developing countries to strengthen Pre- COP homework for better outcomes

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Mr Seyifunmi Adebote, a Youth Delegate to the Climate Change Conference, COP25 says developing countries need to strengthen their Pre- COP homework for better outcomes.

Adebote , State Coordinator, International Climate Change Development Initiative said this in an interview with the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja

NAN reports that COP25 is the 25th Conference of Parties (COP25) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) that held from Dec. 2 to Dec. 13 in Madrid.

He said that developing countries such as Nigeria negotiated under the African Group of Climate Change Negotiators (AGN).

“AGN is an alliance of African member states that represents the interests of the region in the international climate change negotiations with a common and unified voice.’’

He said that the AGN engaged in all COPs and intercessional negotiations and prepared the negotiation text and group positions for endorsement and adoption by ministers during COPs.

“My grounded position is that developing countries like Nigeria which negotiated under an umbrella nomenclature- the African Group of Negotiators should strengthen her Pre-COP home work.

“Waiting for ambitious outcomes from global negotiations is good but may take forever and even the United Nations is gradually understanding this.”

Adebote, an environmentalist said many people tagged COP25 as a failure even people who knew nothing about COP processes, climate change and international negotiations.

“Truth be told, we must agree that COP25 did not yield the desired outcomes, especially in the favour of developing countries and sustainability-focused businesses.

“That is sad enough. We cannot go back to the past, the earlier we understand that, we will be doing ourselves a lot of good if we chart a course forward, the better.”

He said that in preparation for COP26 scheduled to hold in Glasgow in November 2020, Nigeria needed to better coordinate and educate its delegates on best individual practices for the good of the country.

Adebote said negotiators should spearhead Pre-COP meetings organised by the Federal Ministry of Environment to properly consult the public on how best to approach the theme at the continental or global negotiations.

He listed some of the goals he was able to achieve as a youth delegate to COP25 to include getting Nigeria’s Minister of State for Environment to share publicly her plans for Climate Action in Nigeria at a bilateral meeting and he co-organised on the platform of YOUNGO (UNFCCC’s youth constituency).

Others goals include getting multilateral and bilateral funding agencies to share with over 50 youths from the African continent insights on why youths have been unable to access climate funds.

“Also being able to secure partnership with the University of Connecticut to produce climate education materials for primary and secondary schools in Nigeria was equally exciting.”