COPA applauds Speaker Gbajabiamila over Oshabinu’s appointment as SLA

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila for the appointment of Mr Femi Oshabinu as a Senior Legislative Assistant (SLA) in his office.

The Convener of COPA, Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi, said on Sunday in Abuja that the appointment was a demonstration of the Speaker’s resolve to empower Nigerian youths.

Olajengbesi also said that that Gbajabiamila’s action would open the gateway for massive inclusion of youths in the present government in the coming days.

“Truly, Mr Speaker has shown great leadership and vision, not just in rhetorics, but conspicuously in action by empowering credible youths to work with him in his office.

“I want to unequivocally render my deep-seated appreciation to His Excellency for his commitment of engaging the younger generation and his fulfilment of campaign promises.

“Femi Oshabinu is an erstwhile President of the prestigious National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) – a foremost youth cum students movement in Africa.

“Oshabinu flourished in his capacity as President and left office with remarkable and outstanding achievements recorded under his leadership.

“Thus, I have no doubt that Femi OSHABINU’s appointment is a credible one as he is a man with the needed network and exposure to assist the Speaker in delivering on his agenda.

“Oshabinu’s ability to function in this capacity is thus in no doubt; it is a perfect similitude of putting round pegs in round holes, and will continue to be a reference point in the annals of history,” Olajengbesi said in a statement.

He expressed confidence in the ability of Oshabinu to deliver on his new assignment and urged him to see his appointment as an expression of trust in the younger generation which must not be betrayed.

Olajengbesi also urged Oshabinu not to betray the confidence reposed in him by the Speaker and Nigerian youths in general.

“I wish the Honorable Speaker uncommon wisdom as he pilots the affairs of the Hallowed Chamber of this nation in bringing to reality the Nigeria of our dreams.” (NAN)