Court cautions fake clerics to stop breaking marriages

By Olawale Akinremi

Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Grade ‘C’ Customary Court in Ibadan, advised husbands and wives to stop listening to prophecies from clerics who tear them apart.

Odunade gave the advice during a court session when a man sought the dissolution of his marriage, based on q “vision” seen by his Pastor.

“It is so sad that many clerics and Alfas who should be home builders are destroying marriages today.

“It is the same way in which they bring about confusion in the larger society by giving wrong predictions about events that they also make marriages to collapse by pitching wives against husbands.

“Worst of all, many of those fake clerics are fresh jobless graduates who do not what will happen the next second and who don’t even see into their own future.

“I urge couples who want to make their marriages last a lifetime to stop patronising those clerics. They will give them nothing, but confusion,” the Arbitrator said.

Instead, Odunade advised couples to be close to their creator and keep the golden rules of marriage.