Court Judgement: Gov. Ikpeazu is child of destiny – Abia CoS

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Chief of Staff to the Abia State Government, Chief Anthony Agbazuere, has described Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu as a child of destiny following his victory on Wednesday on election petition at the Supreme Court.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Supreme Court had in a unanimous judgement read by Justice Paul Galinje, a member of the seven-member panel, affirmed the election of Okezie Ikpeazu as the governor of Abia State.

Dr Alex Otti had taken the election matter to the Apex Court after the Election Petition Tribunal and Appeal Court upheld the election of the governor.

Galinje said the appellant’s reliance solely on the smart card readers in proving the alleged over-voting was fatal to his case and that the law was clear that the petitioner must tender the voter’s register, and should relate the document to the specific area where the documents were affected.

Agbazuere told NAN in Abuja that the judgement of the Supreme Court was a clear indication that Abia is a “God own state”.

“This is the third time Alex Otti is taking Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to court and this is the third time he is winning him; this is the last point.

“The enemies had wished that things change but the Lord has spoken and when God choose a man, no man can thwart it because Okezie Victor Ikpeazu is a child of destiny.

“I urge others in the opposition to have a rethink and repent; our God is a jealous God and if He advises you and you refuse to take His advice, whatever you see you take.

“I urge Abians to remain steadfast in their support and solidarity for the governor who is destined to lead us at a time like this,” Agbazuere said.

NAN reports that Gov. Ikpeazu was re-elected as the governor of Abia state after winning the March 9 gubernatorial election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party after a successful first term. (NAN)