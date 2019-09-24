Court orders DSS to release Sowore

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, from the custody of the Department of State Service, DSS.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo said the activist should be released to his lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), who is to produce him for arraignment whenever he is required. Falana had told the court that since the detention order has expired and application for renewal has been withdrawn, the court should make a consequential order and release Sowore. “If the court wants him and i will produce him (Sowore).”

Falana said that the DSS was illegal and not the creation of National Security Act. That it was SSS that was written in that section but the prosecution argued that it was the same but just a semantics.

Falana referred the court to the case of MKO Abiola 1995 vs FG where the appellant was charged with treasonable felony and the court granted him bail even on self recognition.

Falana said he was also charged with treasonable felony and Justice Taiwo Taiwo was the one who defended him and he was granted bail.