Court to hear contempt proceedings against Emefiele on June 13

By Joy Kaka

An FCT High Court in Kubwa has fixed June 13, to hear contempt proceedings against the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to enable the applicant, Godwin Emmanuel respond to a motion on notice served on him.

Justice Bello Kawu fixed the date after Emmanuel’s counsel, Maxwell Okpara and the CBN Governor’s counsel, Nasir Dangiri, SAN, greed to adjourn the matter for their motions to be heard.

Okpara had told the court that he was served a motion by Dangiri on April 16 at close of work adding that he had seven days to respond to it.

Kawu had earlier read a letter sent by the judgement debtor, Unity Bank asking for the court to stand down the proceeding in the interest of justice to enable them conclude their processes to bring to the court to represent her interest in the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Okpara, on behalf of his client Emmanuel filed a contempt proceeding against the CBN governor on April 4 for disobeying a court order to pay Emmanuel N52.5 million. The court gave an order for substituted service on the CBN Governor on the matter on April 10 as efforts made to serve him personally proved abortive. Okpara said judgement was given against Unity Bank to pay the said sum to Emmanuel by an FCT High Court, Gwagwalada sometime in 2015.

He however applied for a garnishee proceeding against CBN in 2017 which was granted and Unity Bank did not appeal against the judgment.