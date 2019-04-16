Court to hear N500m damages suit against EFCC May 2

By Alexandra Oladipo

Justice C.N Orji of an FCT High Court in Apo has fixed May 2, for hearing in a N500 Million damages suit filed by Social Exchange Market (SEM), International limited  against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Orji, adjourned the case untill May 2, due to non-service of court process on the Attorney General of the Federation.

She ordered the EFCC to serve the Attorney General with its motion on notice.

The EFCC  in October 2018, sealed the office of the SEM located in Utako, Abuja and went seized some vital documents based on allegations that it runs a ponzi scheme, which contradicts  the Laws of Nigeria.

The company aggrieved by the actions of the anti-graft agency filed a suit in the FCT High Court praying for an order to restrain the commission from disrupting its business.

SEM  also prayed the court to award N500 million in damages against the commission.

SEM is a charitable organisation being managed by a certain Donald Olorunkeyede .

Earlier, Mr Moses Efushe, Counsel to SEM had objected to the application for adjournment by the EFCC counsel and asked the court to foreclose the third respondent for lack of diligence.

