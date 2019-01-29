CPC advises customers with faulty HP computers

Nigeria’s Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has advised consumers with faulty HP notebook computers and mobile workstation batteries to contact their nearest dealer for a redress.

Mr Babatunde Irukera, CPC’s Director-General gave the advice in a statement in Abuja.

Irukera urged HP dealers in Nigeria who stocked or sold the products to notify their customers of the significant safety threat and make replacements available.

He recalled that HP Inc. recently announced an expansion of its ongoing worldwide safety recall and replacement programme for certain notebook computers and mobile workstation batteries.

According to him, the recall covers lithium-ion batteries compatible with HP products HP11, HP ENVY m6, HP Pavilion x360 and HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4 et Studio G3).

He said it covered HP x360 310 G2, HP ProBook 64x (G2 et G3), HP ProBook 65x (G2 et G3) and HP ZBook Studio G4 products.

According to Irukera, products with battery bar codes beginning with 6GAVV, 6EZPC, 6FDWN, 6EZZE, 6EZZF, 6EVXH, 6ETGL, 6FSRV, 6FWBF, 6FWBH are also covered.

“The product name can be found by using the keyboard shortcut ‘fn+Esc’ or on the barcode label under the notebook PC.

“To identify if your specific battery is affected by this recall, customers can use the battery validation utility by logging on to https://batteryprogram687.ext.hp.com/.

“Consumers should note that the defect discovered can lead to overheating batteries which constitutes a significant fire and burn risk.’’

The director-general said it was possible that some of the affected products were already present in the country or would be present in the near future.

He said the Council would provide relevant updates, warning, or further advisories, where applicable in the recall.

Irukera said that the CPC’s advice was pursuant to Sections 2(b) and 2(c) of the Consumer Protection Council Act (CPCA).