Crashed helicopter not for NAF, not on Presidential fleet – Official

By Doris Esa

The Nigerian Air Force says the Augusta AW139 Helicopter involved in a mishap in Kabba, Kogi, on Feb.2 while conveying Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, does not belong to the Nigerian Air Force or from the Presidential Air Fleet (011 PAF)

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, clarified this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that some unscrupulous individuals had even circulated a video showing the crash landing of a military helicopter from an unrelated incident.

“The NAF wishes to state categorically that the helicopter that crashed in Kabba does not belong to the NAF or 011 PAF.

“The owners/operators of the civilian helicopter, Messrs Caverton Helicopters, have already issued a statement on the matter.

“In addition, the military Dauphin Helicopter, painted in desert camouflage colour, seen in the video circulating on social media does not belong to the NAF and should not be misrepresented as belonging to the NAF,” Daramola said.

He called on the public to disregard such erroneous information and the misleading video.

“NAF joins the nation in thanking God for sparing the life of the Vice President as well as other passengers and crew members involved in the mishap.

“We pray for the safety of the Vice President and that all his take-offs will culminate in an equal number of safe landings,” Daramola said.