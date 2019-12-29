CSOs laud media over recognition of outstanding public servants

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have commended the media for recognising individuals, groups and organisations who have shown uncommon zeal at developing the society.

The CSOs gave the commendation under the auspices of Concerned Civil Society Groups for Educational Development and Guardians of Democracy and Development Initiative alongside 78 others.

The commendation was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of their year meeting held in Abuja on Saturday, emphasising that a system that reprimands wrong doing should equally commend outstanding feats.

It explained that the media has been notable in exposing wrong doings in the society so it is exciting that it also lauds positives of society.

The communiqué signed by Mr Danasi Momoh Prince, convener of the group, particularly lauded the conferment on Prof Suleiman Bogoro, Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) as ‘Man of the Year’.

“A Coalition of Civil Society Groups in the Educational Sector on Dec. 27, 2019 in Abuja after reviewing its activities over the year and the state of the nation, felicitate with Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro as he gets Leadership Newspapers man of the year 2019.

“As a group that have monitored trends in the education sector and pointed out where there were infractions and commended where necessary, we herein note with confidence the uncommon dexterity of Prof Bogoro in administering TETFUND and thereby lend our voice to the success story of the administrator.

“Considering the misfortune of wasted opportunities, maladministration, and lack of transparency in most sectors of the public service, the need to promote quality examples in leadership and administration cannot be overemphasised.

“We therefore also adopt him as our ‘Public Servant of the Year’ for the same reasons advanced by Leadership Newspapers, which are taking development and research to an unprecedented height under his leadership.

“Additionally, the level of transparency exhibited at TETFUND totally aligns with President Muhammadu Buhari’s message of Change and Next Level mantra.”

The CSOs also appealed to other media organisation to recongnise those they identified with steering performance and track record of transparency so as to encourage others.

Similarly, the group encourage other public and civil servants to emulate Bogoro for the speedy development of all sectors of our national life.

“When public and civil servants begin to elevate service delivery and common national interest above self, as Prof Bogoro has done, our country Nigeria will increase in developmental altitude.

“We urge the erudite professor and seasoned administrator not to rest on his oars.

“We herein recommend him for a National Honour as an incentive to other public and civil servants to redouble their efforts. The reward for a good work is not only more works, but also a pat on the back.

“Our patriotic view is that such a National Honour will be a fitting pat on the back and encouragement for even others who are doing the same or who have the opportunity to do same,” the communiqué stated.